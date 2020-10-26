Toledo murder victim’s dog survives horrific attack

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We want to warn you, this story is about a dog that suffered life-threatening stab wounds, so some of the pictures you’ll see are disturbing.

Anthony Banks was murdered in his home on Norwood Avenue last week. His dog was found inside the house, clinging to life. She was rushed to the MedVet Emergency Clinic. At first, she was not expected to survive. But she has made remarkable progress in just a matter of days.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control Director Kelly Sears says Banks’ family members told her the dog’s name is Baby Girl. The staff at LC4 has been giving her lots of love, and round-the-clock medical care. She gets medicine as well as a sophisticated bandage change every day. She is not completely out of the woods, but everyone is encouraged by her progress.

In spite of what she’s been through, Sears says Baby Girl hasn’t stopped wagging her tail.

“She is a lovely dog. It is hard to imagine what she went through, but she has been friendly with everyone she has met, including the staff that worked on her while she was in such pain at the emergency clinic. While we don’t know for sure, the wounds certainly look like she was trying to save her owner from whoever was attacking him. She may be able to help investigators find her owner’s killer. They took DNA samples from her while she was getting emergency vet care. She has had a few nightmares. We don’t know if they are the usual doggie nightmares, or if they are from the horror she went through, but we are all working to help her heal,” says Sears.

Doug Dibble heads up the volunteer group Friends of Lucas County Dogs, which raises money to help the shelter. They help with everything from covering the cost of expensive medical equipment to paying for the outdoor play yard for the dogs. He says Baby Girls' remarkable story of survival, inspired a lot of people to donate to the non-profit.

“It’s an incredibly sad story on so many levels, but when you meet her you feel good for her. It is a story of survival and persistence. The spirit she has kept through all this, reminds us what we all want to be like in life,” says Dibble.

The goal is to have Baby Girl in a foster home this week so she can continue to heal. There’s a lot of interest in adopting her, including some of the investigators on the case. LC4 leaders remind you that there are lots of wonderful dogs at the shelter looking for homes. To learn more, log on to www.lucascountydogs.com

If you have any information about the murder of her owner, Anthony Banks, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

