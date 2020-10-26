Toledo Police investigating homicide from early Monday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating the city’s 46th homicide of the year after a man was found shot early Monday morning.

Around 12:13 a.m., police were dispatched to Pinewood and Brown on a shots-fired call. When they arrived, they found a Black male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released. It will be confirmed with the assistance of the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

