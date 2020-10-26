Wood County expected to be one-to-watch on election night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early voting is in full swing in Wood County, and experts say these ballots may hold the answer to who wins the presidency.

“If you look at how Wood County votes you can pretty much be certain that’s how the state of Ohio voted," says 13abc Political Analyst Dr. Melissa Miller of Bowling Green State University. “Wood county for instance has voted for the winner in every election since 1980.”

Dr. Miller says in elections, it’s typical for the democratic nominee to carry more urban counties, and republicans usually count on the rural ones.

But Suburban counties, also called “Collar Counties” that border metropolitan areas, can be more of a toss-up.

Dr. Miller says demographically, the suburban counties are more of a mix of voters.

According to Census data, 20% of Wood County’s population is under 18, with 16% ages 65 and older, and over 93% of residents are white.

Specifically, she says campaigns are targeting voters like Suburban women.

“They are a key voting block that delivered the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016, and the house to the Democrats in 2018, so whoever can really carry suburban women and the suburbs more broadly is likely to win not just states like Ohio, but a whole lot of battlegrounds and the presidency itself," explains Dr. Miller.

Dr. Miller adds typically, Suburban counties also tend to be better educated, having voters with more advanced degrees that tend to be independents.

“They tend to be more moderate and so they’re more likely to be moveable if you will, again there aren’t very many moveable voters in our highly polarized times, but there do tend to be some moveable voters in the suburbs."

