Advertisement

Wood County expected to be one-to-watch on election night

Suburban counties, also called “Collar Counties” that border metropolitan areas, can be more of a toss-up.
Dr. Melissa Miller explains how suburban counties contain a mix of rural and urban areas, making them more of a mix of typically Republican and Democratic voters.
Dr. Melissa Miller explains how suburban counties contain a mix of rural and urban areas, making them more of a mix of typically Republican and Democratic voters.(WTVG)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early voting is in full swing in Wood County, and experts say these ballots may hold the answer to who wins the presidency.

“If you look at how Wood County votes you can pretty much be certain that’s how the state of Ohio voted," says 13abc Political Analyst Dr. Melissa Miller of Bowling Green State University. “Wood county for instance has voted for the winner in every election since 1980.”

Dr. Miller says in elections, it’s typical for the democratic nominee to carry more urban counties, and republicans usually count on the rural ones.

But Suburban counties, also called “Collar Counties” that border metropolitan areas, can be more of a toss-up.

Dr. Miller says demographically, the suburban counties are more of a mix of voters.

According to Census data, 20% of Wood County’s population is under 18, with 16% ages 65 and older, and over 93% of residents are white.

Specifically, she says campaigns are targeting voters like Suburban women.

“They are a key voting block that delivered the presidency to Donald Trump in 2016, and the house to the Democrats in 2018, so whoever can really carry suburban women and the suburbs more broadly is likely to win not just states like Ohio, but a whole lot of battlegrounds and the presidency itself," explains Dr. Miller.

Dr. Miller adds typically, Suburban counties also tend to be better educated, having voters with more advanced degrees that tend to be independents.

“They tend to be more moderate and so they’re more likely to be moveable if you will, again there aren’t very many moveable voters in our highly polarized times, but there do tend to be some moveable voters in the suburbs."

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Verizon Wireless not connecting to 911 in Lucas, Sandusky Counties

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
After disruptions for Verizon wireless customers in Wood County, the issue is now in Lucas County.

News

Maumee High School alumni petition political biases in the classroom

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Maumee high school is making national headlines after a sophomore history teacher shared material from what some deem a controversial right-wing website.

News

Designer of Toontown coming to Maumee Indoor Theatre

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Geftos
Len Smith created the layouts for Toontown in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

News

Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally at Toledo Executive Airport this Monday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. is expected to host a rally at Toledo Executive Airport Monday, October 26.

Latest News

News

Oct. 25, 2020: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

One person shot outside of after-hours club in east Toledo

Updated: 14 hours ago
Officers responded about 4:45 a.m. to the after-hours club located at the corner of White and Kelsey.

News

Libertarian Presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen stops in Toledo

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
Jo Jorgensen visits Toledo.

News

Bars in Grand Rapids and Wauseon cited for violating Ohio health order

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
Two Northwest Ohio bars are the latest facing a citation from the Ohio Investigative Unit for allegedly violating Ohio’s health order.

News

Death of newborn baby in Toledo under investigation

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
|
By Christina Williams
Toledo Police are investigating the death of a newborn.

News

Deer crashes into University of Findlay

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
University of Findlay students eating lunch on campus had their meal interpreted when a deer slammed its way inside a dining court.