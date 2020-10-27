Advertisement

2 major Ohio cities sue to block nuclear bailout fee

The lawsuit seeks a court injunction to block the new 85-cent fee that will be added to every electricity bill in the state.
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.
An aerial view of the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, OH.(Todd Gaertner | WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two of Ohio’s major cities are attempting to block the law at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe from going into effect Jan. 1.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley filed a complaint Tuesday, citing the need to save the state’s electric consumers “from the crushing monetary payments,” the now-tainted legislation would impose on them.

The lawsuit seeks a court injunction to block the new 85-cent fee that will be added to every electricity bill in the state.

If no legislative or legal action is taken, the fees will direct over $150 million a year, through 2026, to two nuclear plants near Cleveland and Toledo as part of a $1.3 billion nuclear bailout now under federal investigation.

House lawmakers had until Oct. 1 to repeal the law through the Legislature in order to avoid the fees that will begin to be charged to 90% of the state’s electric consumers starting in the new year.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also filed a lawsuit last month in an effort to block the two nuclear plants from collecting the fees on the electricity bill if the Legislature did not act in time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13abc Election Roundtable - Part 2

Updated: 29 minutes ago
13abc's Diane Larson and Lee Conklin sit down with our election efforts to talk about Ohio's role in the 2020 election.

News

Police searching for missing Sylvania Township woman

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Maria Gonzales has not been seen since early Monday morning.

News

Building a passionate fire department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Dedicated, motivated, and proud of their community. That's how leaders with the Morenci Fire Department describe their members, but it's also how the members describe their leadership.

News

Fire destroys neighborhood bar

Updated: 2 hours ago
A fire tore through a neighborhood bar early Tuesday morning, leaving the building a total loss.

Latest News

News

TARTA announces expanded Rossford route to Amazon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The expanded 10L route will be available Monday-Saturday to the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Health

Over 400 Toledo children have been poisoned by lead this year

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Lead poisoning is a lifelong condition that can cause learning disabilities, low I.Q., and even increase the likelihood of criminal activity.

News

One person stabbed trying to stop purse snatcher at Toledo area Kroger

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police say a man stole a woman's purse and stabbed another man who tried to stop the suspect.

News

Building considered total loss after fire at east Toledo bar

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the Irish Buffalo fully engulfed in flames.

News

Over 400 Toledo children poisoned by lead this year

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

November marks peak season for deer-vehicle collisions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The Wood County Sheriff is reminding drivers to stay alert, use high beams, and don’t swerve causing a potentially worse crash.