2 major Ohio cities sue to block nuclear bailout fee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two of Ohio’s major cities are attempting to block the law at the center of a $60 million federal bribery probe from going into effect Jan. 1.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley filed a complaint Tuesday, citing the need to save the state’s electric consumers “from the crushing monetary payments,” the now-tainted legislation would impose on them.

The lawsuit seeks a court injunction to block the new 85-cent fee that will be added to every electricity bill in the state.

If no legislative or legal action is taken, the fees will direct over $150 million a year, through 2026, to two nuclear plants near Cleveland and Toledo as part of a $1.3 billion nuclear bailout now under federal investigation.

House lawmakers had until Oct. 1 to repeal the law through the Legislature in order to avoid the fees that will begin to be charged to 90% of the state’s electric consumers starting in the new year.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also filed a lawsuit last month in an effort to block the two nuclear plants from collecting the fees on the electricity bill if the Legislature did not act in time.

