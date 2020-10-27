Authorities searching for fugitive wanted on narcotics charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive wanted in connection with narcotics trafficking.

Larry Nino, 38, is wanted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee. He was arrested in Toledo in 2019 but was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

He failed to appear in Lucas County Court of Common Pleas in January for an extradition hearing. Warrants were again issued for his arrest, and his bond has ben reset at $250,000.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office have checked several Toledo area locations without locating Nino. He is still believed to be in the Toledo area, with his last known location being in the 4100 block of Ruskin Dr.

Nino is 6-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a tattoo under his left eye which reads “NINI” and a teardrop under his right eye.

If you have any information on Nino’s location, please contact the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.