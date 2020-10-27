Building a passionate fire department

MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - Brad Lonis has been with the Morenci Fire Department for 28 years, spending more than half of that time in leadership roles. His philosophy on how to be a good leader is simple.

"I’m a firm believer that you have to lead by example,” the Morenci Fire Chief said.

During Lonis' time as fire chief, the department built a training building.

“To see it come to fruition with the efforts of everyone involved here, it’s a great feeling," Lonis said.

That training building was built by the hands of the Morenci firefighters themselves. It simulates real fires to keep them sharp.

“Being able to go into a controlled setting and doing it in that building just gives you valuable experience that you don’t want to learn out in the field at the fire grounds,” Morenci firefighter Perry Cox said.

The department is made up of about 30 volunteer firefighters, and most, if not all, show up for that extra training every month. And members say their dedication is all thanks to strong leadership.

“Our department has a lot of really good leadership. Everybody in there, the captains and the lieutenants are always really trying to hone our craft,” Lonis said.

Many members are also in skilled trades, and they bring their skills to work here. Another project they’re working on: converting a 4-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon to an off-road utility vehicle.

“When you can put your hands on the project and work on it, it puts a lot of self-pride into it when it’s completed, and I think that helps everyone in the community be proud of the community," Assistant fire chief Chad Schisler said.

It’s the pride and dedication to the people of Morenci that makes the Morenci Fire Department our First Responders of the Week.

