Duo indicted by Cleveland prosecutor in voter intimidation robocall scam

Jacob Wohl and John Burkman have been indicted for a second time in a robocall scam authorities say targeted minority communities in several midwest states.
FILE (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WTVG) - A pair of notorious right-wing agitators have been indicted for a second time in a robocall scam authorities say targeted minority communities in several midwest states. Jacob Wohl, 22, of California, and John Burkman, 54, of Virginia were indicted by Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley on Tuesday. They are charged with eight counts each of Telecommunications Fraud and seven counts each of Bribery in connection to a robocall scam that reportedly attempted to intimidate voters to refrain from voting by mail in the 2020 election.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Burkman and Wohl allegedly “utilized a voice broadcasting service provider to place over 67,000 calls across multiple states in the Midwest" on August 26 of this year. More than 8,100 of those calls were placed to numbers in the Cleveland area and over 3,400 of those calls were answered either by a live person or a voicemail service. The prosecutor’s office says that those calls included a pre-recorded message that falsely claimed that if residents voted by mail that information “could be used by law enforcement, collection agencies, and the Center for Disease Control for the purposes of pursuing old warrants, collecting outstanding debts, and tracking people for mandatory vaccines.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost previously spoke about the scam during a recorded press release in which he said his office had turned their investigation over to O’Malley’s office.

“The right to vote is the most fundamental component of our nation’s democracy. These individuals clearly infringed upon that right in a blatant attempt to suppress votes and undermine the integrity of this election. These actions will not be tolerated. Anyone who interferes with others' right to vote must be held accountable,” said Prosecutor O’Malley in a statement sent to the media. “I commend Attorney General Dave Yost and his staff for their diligent work on this investigation. We urge all citizens to get out and vote. Do not let these individuals or others like them succeed. Exercise your right and get out and VOTE!”

Wohl and Burkman have also been indicted for their alleged role in the same robocall scam in Michigan.

Over the last few years, the duo have been involved in a number of attempted smear campaigns against prominent democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, former special counsel Robert Mueller, and others, but have not provided evidence to back their claims.

