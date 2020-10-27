Advertisement

Firefighters battle blaze at east Toledo bar

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire engulfed a building that houses a Toledo bar early Tuesday morning and officials are investigating.

Firefighters were first called to the 400 block of E. Broadway St. around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found the Irish Buffalo bar fully engulfed in flames.

According to officials on the scene, firefighters were not sent inside the building because of air conditioning units on top of the building. They opted to attack the fire from outside and above, choosing to contain the fire and protecting nearby businesses.

The cause is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lead poisoning in children continue to be concern in Toledo

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Kayla Molander
In the last year, more than 400 Toledo children were poisoned by lead.

News

One person stabbed at Toledo area Kroger

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Police were on the scene around 9 p.m. Monday.

News

Over 400 Toledo children poisoned by lead this year

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

November marks peak season for deer-vehicle collisions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The Wood County Sheriff is reminding drivers to stay alert, use high beams, and don’t swerve causing a potentially worse crash.

Latest News

News

Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the newest Supreme Court Justice.

Updated: 9 hours ago
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the newest Supreme Court Justice.

News

Missing Kenton child found deceased in the Scioto River

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
The Kenton 4-year-old missing since last week Thursday was found deceased Monday afternoon.

News

Scary Fun in Bowling Green

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Toledo murder victim’s dog survives horrific attack

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
At first, she was not expected to survive. But she has made remarkable progress in just a matter of days.

News

Murder victim's dog survives brutal attack

Updated: 12 hours ago
She was stabbed multiple times

News

Mother of teen killed in 1986 altercation with City Council candidate Tony Dia speaks out

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
It was revealed last week that Republican candidate Tony Dia had served time as a juvenile for shooting and killing another teen three decades ago.