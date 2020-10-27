Firefighters battle blaze at east Toledo bar

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire engulfed a building that houses a Toledo bar early Tuesday morning and officials are investigating.

Firefighters were first called to the 400 block of E. Broadway St. around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found the Irish Buffalo bar fully engulfed in flames.

According to officials on the scene, firefighters were not sent inside the building because of air conditioning units on top of the building. They opted to attack the fire from outside and above, choosing to contain the fire and protecting nearby businesses.

The cause is unknown at this time.

