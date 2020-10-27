TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a feline full house at the Toledo Humane Society. The shelter is bursting at the seams with cats and kittens, due in large part to recent hoarding cases.

There are cats and kittens just about everywhere at the shelter right now. Even the education room has been turned into temporary housing.

Usually, there are about 80 cats and kittens at the shelter. Right now there are more than 100 in the building, and dozens of others in foster care. Foster homes often make finding a forever home a little easier.

Hailey Mitchell is the foster coordinator at THS.

“Sending them to foster homes gives us more insight into their personalities. Things we might not see in a shelter setting. We might learn they love to snuggle, they have a favorite toy, or they greet the foster at the door every night. Because we are doing our adoptions online right now, our fosters are getting to interact with potential adopters more too. That helps a lot. We are in need of more fosters. We provide all the food, supplies, and medicine. All you do is provide time and love,” says Mitchell.

The hoarding cases are a big part of the increase, but the recent warm weather is a factor too. Dr. Debbie Johnson is a veterinarian at the shelter.

“The recent bursts of warm weather we have seen keep the cats active outside, so we are seeing a lot of pregnant cats and kittens streaming in here. It is a lot of work caring for them all, but no one is complaining because it is so rewarding to be put in a position to help. It is great to have the constant support of the community so that we can give all the animals the best care possible,” says Dr. Johnson.

THS is offering cat and kitten adoption specials right now.

If you’d like to adopt, get involved with the foster program or make a donation, call the shelter at (419) 891-0705. You can also log on to www.toledohumane.org.

