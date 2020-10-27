Key fob saves shooting victim in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was saved by his car’s key fob after he was shot at twice Monday afternoon in north Toledo.

The victim told police a suspect shot a gun towards him twice. One of the rounds came to rest inside the victim’s pants pocket after striking his car’s key fob. He was injured, but it didn’t appear life-threatening, according to Toledo Police.

The victim told police he possibly knows who the suspect is. Police continue to investigate the crime.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.