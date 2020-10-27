Northwest Ohio businesses team up for holiday catalog

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s not quite Halloween but local small business owners already have their sights set on the holiday shopping season. The coronavirus pandemic caused a dip in sales during 2020, but a new initiative from Liberty Center is looking to recoup those losses by bringing businesses in the area together.

Callan Bauer manages four movie theaters and drive-ins across Northwest Ohio, including the Field of Dreams Drive-In in Liberty Center. She knows she’s not alone when she describes the struggle of being a mom and pop store owner in 2020 so she’s launching a digital catalog spotlighting small businesses around the area.

“With all of these catalogs coming out right now, I was like I wish there was a catalog for small businesses in our area,” explains Bauer. “Someplace for people to go and look at just small businesses in our area.”

Bauer says the catalog currently features 45 businesses across a dozen Northwest Ohio counties and still has room to grow. Businesses listed can include links to their website or Facebook page and visitors can learn about local businesses and get ideas for holiday shopping.

“Everybody wants to see their community grow and prosper," says Joyce Berry, the manager of You-nique Boutique. "And the small businesses are the backbone of your main street and beyond of any community.”

The catalog launches on November 12 and will be available online. If you’re interested in including your business, you can click here.

