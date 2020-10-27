November marks peak season for deer-vehicle collisions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s whitetail deer mating season in Northwest Ohio, making the month of November a prime time of the year for car crashes involving deer.

The Wood County Sheriff’s office responded to 280 vehicle crashes involving deer in 2019, with most accidents occurring between dawn and dusk.

“Last year my office alone not including other law enforcement in Wood County handled almost two deer crashes a day during the month of November," says Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

The Sheriff advises slowing down if you see one deer on the road, as they are herding animals and more are likely nearby.

Another tip, don’t swerve.

Sheriff Wasylyshn explains drivers who try to miss a deer could hit something or someone else, resulting in worse damage or injuries.

“It’s a reaction that people have and unfortunately some of the crashes would have been much less serious if they had just hit the deer versus going down into the ditch or hitting a pole or hitting another vehicle head-on.”

Randy Sikorski and John Spilker have been partners at Waterville Bodyworks for 39 years, telling us three cars are currently in the shop, with more being repaired over the weekend, all with damage from deer collisions.

“Every year it’s pretty much the same, cold weather and rain, once the leaves fall down the deer take off and start running, and then they get out into traffic," says Sikorski, who explains the average cost for auto repairs after a deer involved accident can be anywhere from $5,000 to upwards of $25,000, many resulting in total losses due to excessive airbag and front-end damage to the vehicle.

Recently, these crashes have become more common year-round in the area.

“During the offseason throughout the year, we have deer hits all the time. We have something here every month hit by a deer," says Spilker.

The Wood County Sheriff also reminds those on the road to drive with your high beams on when you can, and make sure you’re not driving distracted or using a phone while driving.

It could make all the difference, giving you more time to slow down and avoid a potentially dangerous situation on the road.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.