NW Ohio theater owner launches free small business holiday catalog

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s not quite Halloween, but local small business owners have their sights set on the holiday shopping season. With an all-new initiative, one owner is hoping to help them recover income lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With all of these catalogs coming out right now, I was like I wish there was a catalog for small businesses in our area, and someplace for people to go and look at just small businesses in our area,” said Callan Bauer.

Callan Bauer manages four movie theaters and drive-ins across Northwest Ohio, including the Field of Dreams Drive-In, in Liberty Center.

“I know how much work goes into small businesses and I know it’s your heart and your soul," said Bauer. “I also know how hard this year was for people and I just want to make things easier.”

Callan Bauer's family dog Diesel sits outside of the Field of Dream Drive In's main entrance. (Jack Bassett)

Bauer knows she’s not alone when saying how tough being a mom-and-pop store owner especially in 2020 has been, so she’s launching a digital catalog spotlighting Northwest Ohio small enterprises.

“You can just click on the link and go to somebody’s Facebook or website, so you can explore and look at new things and new businesses in our area.” )

Bauer says the catalog currently features 45 businesses across a dozen northwest Ohio counties, with room to grow.

“When covid hit in early 2020 and then the governor shut us down for 8 weeks we have just never recouped back to where we were," said Joyce Berry, who manages The You-Nique Bou-Tique in Swanton and graces the holiday ad. She sees plenty of opportunities with the catalog.

“Everybody wants to see their community grow and prosper and the small businesses are the backbone of your Main Street and beyond of any community," said Berry.

Swanton You-Nique Bou-Tique manager Joyce Berry is advertising her store's products on this years NW Ohio small business catalog. (Jack Bassett)

The catalog launches on November 12th and will be available online on The Field of Dreams Drive-In’s website.

“This is just one thing we can do for businesses in our area to try something new and get their name out there for free and save money because I know you aren’t making as much money as you wanted to this year," said Callan Bauer.

Northwest Ohio businesses can join the catalog for free all the way up to the day before the launch by November 11th. Businesses wanting to join are asked to fill out a Google Form.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.