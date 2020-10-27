October 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cloudy and cool weather will stick around through the day today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Clearing is expected late overnight tonight. Frost is possible by Wednesday morning. The afternoon will be bright and sunny with highs in the middle 50s. Rainfall from Zeta will work its way towards us by Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Some of that rain may end with a few snowflakes early Friday morning. Halloween will be sunny with highs in the 50s. Sunny weather is also expected for Election Day next Tuesday.

