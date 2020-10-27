Advertisement

October 27th Weather Forecast

Zeta Brings Rain Late Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cloudy and cool weather will stick around through the day today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Clearing is expected late overnight tonight. Frost is possible by Wednesday morning. The afternoon will be bright and sunny with highs in the middle 50s. Rainfall from Zeta will work its way towards us by Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Some of that rain may end with a few snowflakes early Friday morning. Halloween will be sunny with highs in the 50s. Sunny weather is also expected for Election Day next Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

October 27th Weather Forecast

Updated: 57 minutes ago

Forecast

10/26/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
10/26/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/26/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jay Berschback
10/26/20: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Forecast

10/26/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
10/26/20: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

October 26th Weather Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago

Forecast

October 26th Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT
|
By Ross Ellet
Cloudy & Cool Today

Forecast

October 26th Weather Forecast

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:08 AM EDT

Forecast

10/25: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT
|
By Dan Smith
Two potential rounds of rain this week, with highs staying consistently cool. Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

10/25: Dan's Sunday 11pm Forecast

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT
|
Two potential rounds of rain this week, with highs staying consistently cool. Dan Smith has the latest.

Forecast

10/25: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
Two potential rounds of rain this week, with highs staying consistently cool. Dan Smith has the latest.