Advertisement

Ottawa County dealing with recent spike in COVID-19 cases

The county was listed at Level 3 for the first time since the pandemic began last week.
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County is seeing a larger spike in COVID-19 cases now than it has at any point during the pandemic so far. The county was elevated to Level 3 -- or “Red” -- on the state’s coronavirus index for the first time since the index was implemented in Ohio.

According to the Ottawa County Health Commissioner, 75% of the COVID-19 cases are diagnosed in people between the ages of 40 and 79. Only 10% of the cases are in school-aged children, so there doesn’t appear to be any community spread in schools.

“I think people are ready to get out," says Ottawa County Health Commissioner Jerry Bingham. "Winter is just around the corner and people think they’re going to be cooped up again for a long time, so I think people are just trying to get out and enjoy life. And I encourage that but we have to do it safely.”

Bingham says there are no specific outbreaks of COVID-19 in one area or any events that are responsible for the increased number of cases. He says Ottawa County reported 27 cases of the virus in September and around 130 cases so far in October.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NW Ohio theater owner launches free small business holiday catalog

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jack Bassett
It’s not quite Halloween, but local small business owners have their sights set on the holiday shopping season. With an all-new initiative, one owner is hoping to help them recover income lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

It’s a feline full house at the Toledo Humane Society

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
There are cats living in a lot of spaces the shelter staff has never had to use before

News

Ottawa Hills asking for 2.6 mill and 4.9 mill levies on election day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Ottawa Hills is asking for voter support on election day.The district has an operating levy and a bond issue on the ballot.

News

Feline full house at Toledo Humane Society

Updated: 1 hour ago
The increase is due in part to cats being brought in from two recent hoarding cases

Latest News

News

Ottawa County COVID Spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ottawa County COVID Cases Spike because of community spread

News

Toledo police search for missing 78-year-old man

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo police search for missing 78 year old man

Your Vote

Duo indicted by Cleveland prosecutor in voter intimidation robocall scam

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Jacob Wohl and John Burkman have been indicted for a second time in a robocall scam authorities say targeted minority communities in several midwest states.

News

2 major Ohio cities sue to block nuclear bailout fee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit seeks a court injunction to block the new 85-cent fee that will be added to every electricity bill in the state.

News

13abc Election Roundtable - Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
13abc's Diane Larson and Lee Conklin sit down with our election efforts to talk about Ohio's role in the 2020 election.

News

Police searching for missing Sylvania Township woman

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Maria Gonzales has not been seen since early Monday morning.