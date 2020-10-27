Ottawa County dealing with recent spike in COVID-19 cases

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County is seeing a larger spike in COVID-19 cases now than it has at any point during the pandemic so far. The county was elevated to Level 3 -- or “Red” -- on the state’s coronavirus index for the first time since the index was implemented in Ohio.

According to the Ottawa County Health Commissioner, 75% of the COVID-19 cases are diagnosed in people between the ages of 40 and 79. Only 10% of the cases are in school-aged children, so there doesn’t appear to be any community spread in schools.

“I think people are ready to get out," says Ottawa County Health Commissioner Jerry Bingham. "Winter is just around the corner and people think they’re going to be cooped up again for a long time, so I think people are just trying to get out and enjoy life. And I encourage that but we have to do it safely.”

Bingham says there are no specific outbreaks of COVID-19 in one area or any events that are responsible for the increased number of cases. He says Ottawa County reported 27 cases of the virus in September and around 130 cases so far in October.

