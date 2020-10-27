Ottawa Hills asking for 2.6 mill and 4.9 mill levies on election day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa Hills is asking for voter support on election day.

Issue 15 is a 2.6 mill bond issue. If approved, the money generated would go toward adding a learning commons area, upgrading stem labs, and the HVAC system.

It would cost an average homeowner of a 200,000 home around 15 dollars a month.

Issue 16 is a 4.9 mill operating Levy.

If approved by voters, the money generated would go toward hiring teachers and making up for a lack of state funding. Superintendent Dr. Adam Fineske says the district was forced to cut $200,000 from its budget in June.

To learn more about the levies click here: https://www.voteohschools.org/

