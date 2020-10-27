Advertisement

Police searching for man who robbed Family Dollar on W. Bancroft

Toledo Police light bar
Toledo Police light bar(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are searching for a man who held a gun to the back of an employee’s head and robbed a Family Dollar store Monday afternoon.

Surveillance video seen by police shows a man wearing a red mask, blue hoodie, gray shirt, blue shorts, and gray and white shoes enter the Family Dollar on W. Bancroft St. a few minutes before 3 p.m. The suspect went behind the counter and pulled a gun from his waistband, holding it to the back of an employee’s head while the cash register was opened.

The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and walked around the counter. Another witness, who did not know what was happening, approached the suspect, who then pointed the gun at him before fleeing.

The suspect and another man, wearing a two-tone blue hoodie, fled north on Ashland.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

