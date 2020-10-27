Advertisement

Police searching for missing Sylvania Township woman

Maria Gonzales has been missing since Monday, Oct. 26.
Maria Gonzales has been missing since Monday, Oct. 26.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township Police are searching for a woman who went missing Monday morning.

Marinyely (Maria) Rodriguez Gonzales, 21, left her Sylvania Township home early Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is a 5-feet, 2-inch tall Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Sylvania Township Police at 419-882-2055.

