Police searching for missing Sylvania Township woman
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township Police are searching for a woman who went missing Monday morning.
Marinyely (Maria) Rodriguez Gonzales, 21, left her Sylvania Township home early Monday and has not been seen or heard from since.
She is a 5-feet, 2-inch tall Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Sylvania Township Police at 419-882-2055.
