Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks

This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jessica Hill, 21, one of two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.
This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jessica Hill, 21, one of two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer have been ordered held without bond.

The alleged attack late Sunday by 21-year-old Jessica Hill and 18-year-old Jayla Hill left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition.

Police spokeswoman Karie James said Tuesday an argument that began after the women refused the guard’s request to wear masks became physical when one of the women punched the man.

Jessica Hill allegedly pulled a knife and began stabbing the man, while Jayla Hill held him by his hair.

During a Tuesday bond hearing, the women’s court-appointed attorney said both women suffer a bipolar disorder.

