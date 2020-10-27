Advertisement

TARTA announces expanded Rossford route to Amazon

(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There will be a new expanded TARTA transit service to the Amazon Rossford Fulfillment Center beginning November 2.

TARTA’s 10L Rossford bus route will provide transit access to the new fulfillment center. It will begin at the downtown transit hub and travel to Rossford through destinations such as Hollywood Casino, Bass Pro Shop, and the Rossford Meijer.

The route is available Monday thru Saturday. For the route timetable, visit tarta.com or call 419-243-RIDE (7433).

“TARTA is committed to connecting our customers to jobs in our community like those at the Amazon Rossford Fulfillment Center,” said TARTA CEO Kimberly Dunham. “We are proud to partner in the growth and success of our local economy and are excited to work alongside our business partner, Amazon, to ensure we are meeting their workforce transportation needs.”

In addition, TARTA will provide door-to-door paratransit service to the fulfillment center for riders with qualifying special mobility needs. Service is available seven days a week. More information and details about the application process are available at tarta.com/services/tarps.

Due to COVID-19, all TARTA services remain free. All riders must wear a facial covering. TARTA also has a limit of 10 customers per bus and five customers per paratransit vehicle.

