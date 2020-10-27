Toledo police search for missing 78-year-old man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are looking for 78-year-old Alfred Saunders.

He was last seen on October 20. TPD is working with Alfred’s family, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s adult son, who live with Alfred to find him safely.

Officers checked his home, but saw no signs of foul play.

Saunders’ girlfriend told officers that Alfred went to play cards and did not come home.

Police say they’ve checked with area hospitals and the Lucas County Jail, and officers have canvassed the area, but have yet to turn up any useful information on his whereabouts.

A Missing Persons detective to the case.

