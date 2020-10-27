Advertisement

Toledo police search for missing 78-year-old man

Alfred Saunders has been missing since last Tuesday.
Toledo police look for missing man
Toledo police look for missing man(Alexis Means)
By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police are looking for 78-year-old Alfred Saunders.

He was last seen on October 20. TPD is working with Alfred’s family, his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s adult son, who live with Alfred to find him safely.

Officers checked his home, but saw no signs of foul play.

Saunders’ girlfriend told officers that Alfred went to play cards and did not come home.

Police say they’ve checked with area hospitals and the Lucas County Jail, and officers have canvassed the area, but have yet to turn up any useful information on his whereabouts.

A Missing Persons detective to the case.

News

Ottawa County COVID Spike - clipped version

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ottawa County COVID Cases Spike because of community spread

News

Northwest Ohio businesses team up for holiday catalog

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jack Bassett
The owner of Field of Dreams Drive-In is hoping to spotlight local businesses ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Your Vote

Duo indicted by Cleveland prosecutor in voter intimidation robocall scam

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Jacob Wohl and John Burkman have been indicted for a second time in a robocall scam authorities say targeted minority communities in several midwest states.

News

2 major Ohio cities sue to block nuclear bailout fee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The lawsuit seeks a court injunction to block the new 85-cent fee that will be added to every electricity bill in the state.

News

13abc Election Roundtable - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
13abc's Diane Larson and Lee Conklin sit down with our election efforts to talk about Ohio's role in the 2020 election.

News

Police searching for missing Sylvania Township woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Maria Gonzales has not been seen since early Monday morning.

News

Building a passionate fire department

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Pollauf
Dedicated, motivated, and proud of their community. That's how leaders with the Morenci Fire Department describe their members, but it's also how the members describe their leadership.

News

Fire destroys neighborhood bar

Updated: 5 hours ago
A fire tore through a neighborhood bar early Tuesday morning, leaving the building a total loss.

News

TARTA announces expanded Rossford route to Amazon

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The expanded 10L route will be available Monday-Saturday to the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Health

Over 400 Toledo children have been poisoned by lead this year

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kayla Molander
Lead poisoning is a lifelong condition that can cause learning disabilities, low I.Q., and even increase the likelihood of criminal activity.