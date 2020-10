TPS hosting 10th annual college fair online

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fifty colleges and universities are taking part in the Toledo Public Schools virtual college fair from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.

School counselors from the schools will be available to talk about the common app, scholarships, and more. A financial aid advisor from the University of Toledo will be available as well.

Students must register at this link.

The following schools are scheduled to participate:

• Albion College

• Alma College

• Aquinas College

• Ashland University

• Baldwin Wallace University

• Ball State University

• Bethune-Cookman University

• Bowling Green State University

• Capital University

• Cleveland Institute of Art

• Cleveland State University

• DePauw University

• Douglas J. Aveda Institute

• Eastern Michigan University

• Ferris State University

• Gannon University

• Hocking College

• Indiana Tech

• Kent State University

• Kentucky State University

• Lake Erie College

• Lourdes University

• Madonna University

• Malone University

• Middlebury College

• Northern Kentucky University

• Northwest State Community College

• Oakland University

• Ohio Christian University

• Ohio State University - Lima Campus

• Ohio University

• Ohio Wesleyan University

• Saginaw Valley State University

• Shawnee State University

• Spelman College

• Spring Arbor University

• Stetson University

• The Modern College of Design

• Trine University

• University of Akron

• University of Connecticut

• University of Findlay

• University of Toledo

• University of Toledo - Health & Human Services

• Ursuline College

• Wayne State University

• Wittenberg University

• Wright State University

