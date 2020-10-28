Advertisement

10/28/20: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast

Scattered showers Thursday; heavier rain south of US-6
By Jay Berschback
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The remnants of Hurricane Zeta will combine with a winter storm out west to deliver rain to much of northwest Ohio Thursday, with highs staying at or below 50 degrees. Rain chances dramatically decrease approaching the state line, with scattered showers for Toledo compared to a steady rain likely through the day south of US-6. Dry, sunny weather is expected leading into Halloween -- bone-chilling to start the day, but afternoon highs in the mid-50s -- just before more rain and wind kick in to close out the weekend. Election Day looks nearly the same as Halloween, with mid-50s and plenty of sunshine at the polls.

