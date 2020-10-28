Advertisement

Alleged burglar arrested after forcing entry into Milan Twp. house

A man was arrested after allegedly forcing entry into a Milan Twp. home.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly forcing his way into a Milan Township home during a burglary attempt.

According to authorities, the 47-year-old man forced open the backdoor of a home in the 12000 block of Wells Rd. around 1 p.m.

A 15-year-old girl was home at the time when she heard banging coming from the backdoor. She looked outside and saw the suspect trying to force open the door, then running to the basement and locking herself in a bathroom, where she called 911.

The suspect gained entry to the home and eventually forced his way into the bathroom where the girl was hiding. She screamed, and the burglar fled in a white Ford F-150 truck.

Police located the truck as it was traveling away from the home. The truck was stopped on US 23 south near Milwaukee Rd., and the burglar was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was lodged at the Monroe County Jail pending formal charges being filed in the coming days.

The 15-year-old resident was not injured during the incident.

