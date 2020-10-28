Area school districts putting out call for substitutes

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - At least two local school districts are in desperate need of substitutes for a number of positions. Some of those jobs could even lead to permanent positions.

We have a high need for staff to come in part-time, as needed, help out in the buildings with cleanings in the custodial department," says Dustin Hamilton, Director of Maintenance and Facilities at Springfield Local Schools. "We have needs in the transportation department as well as the foodservice department

Hamilton says they’ve been having a hard time finding people to fill needed positions during the pandemic, but that the district wants people to know that schools are following CDC requirements to maintain safety.

Sylvania Schools are in the same boat and are offering competitive pay to fill the substitute positions.

“Right now we have a number of openings, we need folks to come in and help our students be successful,” says Sylvania School Superintendent Dr. Veronica Motley. “We are looking for substitute teachers, bus drivers, paraprofessionals, a number of ways to help our students be successful and having a rewarding experience”

Both districts say substitute positions can lead to full-time work down the line. If you’re interested in applying you can click here for Springfield Schools and here for Sylvania Schools.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.