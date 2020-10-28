Can upcoming high school winter sports go on with current COVID numbers rising?

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly every county in the state of Ohio is at a red level when looking at the state’s COVID advisory map. The OHSAA says as of Tuesday they have not made any changes to the start dates for practice or contests for upcoming winter sports. The COVID-19 page at OHSAA.org has updated guidance and safety recommendations for winter sports and schools will continue to follow any directive from the Ohio Department of Health and their local health officials.

That being said, area high school athletic directors believe protocols that were established over the course of the summer and fall will carry over into the winter. “Symptoms check before every practice, before they go into the locker room for that matter, take temperatures and we’re going to do the same thing come winter time,” said Southview HS athletic director Jim Huss.

Capacities inside gymnasiums will be limited. “I think with the limited amount of space in the gyms it’s going to be each student will possibly get two tickets to give to whoever they choose to come to the event with them,” Bowsher HS athletics director Terry Reeves said.

“We as a school have managed COVID protocols and isolating and quarantining. I know it’s better for our kids to be here. We’re trying to do the best with our protocol. Our kids are more adept at it. Our coaches are so as we move forward with another season we’re getting better at it and hopefully that will pay dividends to have a complete season,” Tom Shook, Whitmer HS athletic director, said.

