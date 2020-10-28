City of Toledo moves to shutdown after-hours club after weekend shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is taking steps to shutdown an after hours club just days after a weekend shooting. The club is at the corner of Kelsey and White Street on Toledo’s east side. This weekend, a man was shot multiple times at the establishment.

In fact, neighbors tell 13abc the club recently reopened after being ordered to shutdown for one year. Back in September of 2019, the city along with the CERT team in Toledo boarded up the windows and padlocked the property for one year after more than 30 calls to police for violence and disturbances in the neighborhood linked to the club.

Neighbors, who didn’t want to be identified, tell 13abc they fear for their safety. Some have been battling the problems for years and want to see it closed permanently.

“I don’t know how many times they’ve damaged our car, damaged our property, damaged other people’s property,” says an anonymous neighbor.

This weekend there were dozens of shots fired in and around the club. Surveillance video from early Sunday morning shows a crowd of nearly 100 people trying to get out of the building after shots were fired. Three separate rounds of gunfire rang out in three minutes, leaving people running for cover, screaming for help, and concerned for their safety. At one point, in the video a woman says she is trapped behind a staircase and is pleading for the shooting to stop.

The City of Toledo is moving forward with plans to step in again. A spokesperson for the City of Toledo says they have filed a complaint and a request for a Temporary Restraining Order. If approved by a judge, the city will be able to step in and shutdown the after hours club again. The hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

As for the shooting this weekend, it is still under investigation. Police say the victim had non-life threatening injuries.

Stick with 13abc as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.