Clyde man dies in Tuesday night crash
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Clyde man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Sandusky County.
Travis R. Swearington, 40, was traveling east on State Route 523 near Township Road 170 after 8 p.m. when his car drifted off the left side of the road. It struck a traffic sign, a fence, and then a tree before coming to rest.
Swearington died from injuries suffered in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and/or drug impairment are not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
