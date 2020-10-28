Advertisement

Clyde man dies in Tuesday night crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law initiative
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is one of six state trooper units involved in the Move Over Law initiative(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Clyde man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Sandusky County.

Travis R. Swearington, 40, was traveling east on State Route 523 near Township Road 170 after 8 p.m. when his car drifted off the left side of the road. It struck a traffic sign, a fence, and then a tree before coming to rest.

Swearington died from injuries suffered in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and/or drug impairment are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Metroparks Toledo wins prestigious award

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Metroparks Toledo won the National Gold Medal Award for excellence in parks and recreation management.

News

Three people safe after fire breaks out at Toledo home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Firefighters were called to the Morrison Dr. home just after midnight Wednesday morning.

News

Autonomous trucks make delivery stop at Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The Locomation trucks were able to deliver four pallets of food to be donated to people in need.

News

Hi-tech trucks

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

News

Can upcoming high school winter sports go on with current COVID numbers rising?

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Area high school athletic directors believe protocols that were established over the course of the summer and fall will carry over into the winter.

News

With rising COVID numbers, what will that mean for high school winter sports?

Updated: 11 hours ago
With rising COVID numbers, what will that mean for high school winter sports?

News

Justin Wright found guilty in the murder of Tyler Carr

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
His sentencing is scheduled for November 20.

News

Toledo police search for missing 78 year old man

Updated: 12 hours ago
Toledo police search for missing 78 year old man

News

City of Toledo moves to shutdown after-hours club after weekend shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
A shooting at an after hours club is sparking the city of Toledo to get involved and try to shut it down again.

News

Northwest Ohio theater owner launches free small business holiday catalog

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
It’s not quite Halloween, but local small business owners have their sights set on the holiday shopping season. With an all-new initiative, one owner is hoping to help them recover income lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.