Clyde man dies in Tuesday night crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Clyde man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Sandusky County.

Travis R. Swearington, 40, was traveling east on State Route 523 near Township Road 170 after 8 p.m. when his car drifted off the left side of the road. It struck a traffic sign, a fence, and then a tree before coming to rest.

Swearington died from injuries suffered in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol and/or drug impairment are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

