Advertisement

COVID outbreak connected to Detroit hockey tournament

(KY3)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is advising anyone affiliated with the Tri-State Spartans 16U hockey team who played in the CCM World Invite Motown AAA Hockey Tournament in Detroit on October 16-18 to be aware they’ve been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Those people are asked to call 419-213-4076 so proper contact tracing may be performed and risk of exposure assessed.

Additionally, anyone who may have been exposed at the location listed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and/or difficulty breathing for 14 day after exposure or until November 2, 2020," the press release stated. “If symptoms do develop, individuals will have to follow isolation protocols that include staying home for 10 days from the start of symptoms, calling your doctor, and getting a COVID test.”

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

News

Blanchard Valley Sees Spike In COVID Patients - clipped version

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Blanchard Valley sees a spike in cases of COVID. The increase started on October 8th and 12 to 15 patients a day admitted.

News

Paroled sex offender arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Washington Twp.

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to the Washington Township Police, Ronald lee Friesel, 48, was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition on Oct. 23.

News

Northwest Ohio colleges and universities alter spring break plans due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
Several schools are choosing to opt-out of a traditional Spring Break due to coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Police investigating hit-skip crash in south Toledo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim had been crossing Broadway near Baife when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Broadway.

News

Drug Take Back Day brings in nearly 470 pounds of drugs in Lucas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The drugs will be destroyed.

News

Toledo center holds reverse trick-or-treat event for children with behavioral issues

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The event helps kids who struggle with mental health or behavioral problems to have their own version of the holiday.

News

Reverse trick or treating for local kids

Updated: 5 hours ago
RFS Behavioral Health in Toledo will be distributing goody bags to their clients who might struggle with traditional trick-or-treating.

Your Vote

Tiffany Trump making campaign stop in Holland on Thursday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The exact location and time of this event has not been released to the media.

News

Ohio launches online portal for child support payments

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The app is available on both Apple and Android devices for free through the app store.