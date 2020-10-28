COVID outbreak connected to Detroit hockey tournament

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is advising anyone affiliated with the Tri-State Spartans 16U hockey team who played in the CCM World Invite Motown AAA Hockey Tournament in Detroit on October 16-18 to be aware they’ve been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Those people are asked to call 419-213-4076 so proper contact tracing may be performed and risk of exposure assessed.

Additionally, anyone who may have been exposed at the location listed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea and/or difficulty breathing for 14 day after exposure or until November 2, 2020," the press release stated. “If symptoms do develop, individuals will have to follow isolation protocols that include staying home for 10 days from the start of symptoms, calling your doctor, and getting a COVID test.”

