Drug Take Back Day brings in nearly 470 pounds of drugs in Lucas County

Toledo Police reports nearly 470 pounds of drugs were received at seven locations in Toledo for National Drug Take Back Day.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly 470 pounds of drugs were received at seven different locations during Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day in Lucas County.

The Meijer on Alexis Rd. received 147 pounds of drugs, most of any location. The total amount received was 468 pounds, according to Toledo Police.

TPD shared totals from the following locations:

  • Toledo Family Pharmacy (Main St.) -- 21 pounds
  • Toledo Family Pharmacy (Sylvania Ave.) -- 63 pounds
  • Northwest District Station -- 58 pounds
  • Scott Park District Station -- 86.5 pounds
  • Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept. -- 78.5 pounds
  • UTMC -- 14 pounds
  • Meijer (Alexis Rd.) -- 147 pounds

The drugs will be properly destroyed.

