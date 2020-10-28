Drug Take Back Day brings in nearly 470 pounds of drugs in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly 470 pounds of drugs were received at seven different locations during Saturday’s Drug Take Back Day in Lucas County.

The Meijer on Alexis Rd. received 147 pounds of drugs, most of any location. The total amount received was 468 pounds, according to Toledo Police.

TPD shared totals from the following locations:

Toledo Family Pharmacy (Main St.) -- 21 pounds

Toledo Family Pharmacy (Sylvania Ave.) -- 63 pounds

Northwest District Station -- 58 pounds

Scott Park District Station -- 86.5 pounds

Toledo-Lucas County Health Dept. -- 78.5 pounds

UTMC -- 14 pounds

Meijer (Alexis Rd.) -- 147 pounds

The drugs will be properly destroyed.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.