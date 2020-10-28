Justin Wright found guilty in the murder of Tyler Carr

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Tuesday night, a Lucas County jury found Justin Wright guilty of murdering Tyler Carr in a botched robbery in Toledo in the summer of 2019.

Wright was convicted of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, all with gun specifications.

He is the third person to be convicted in the July 6 killing on the 1300 block of Ironwood Avenue.

Darion Martin and Dominique Roberts were already convicted in the incident. Martin, who was supposed to be the getaway driver, was convicted for aggravated robbery and burglary. Roberts was convicted of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

A fourth suspect, Adrian Eaton, will go to court next month.

Investigators determined that the three shots suffered by Tyler Carr came from Wright’s gun. They also believe Wright accidently shot Roberts in the incident.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 20.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.