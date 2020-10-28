Advertisement

Justin Wright found guilty in the murder of Tyler Carr

Tyler Carr murder scene
Tyler Carr murder scene(WTVG)
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Tuesday night, a Lucas County jury found Justin Wright guilty of murdering Tyler Carr in a botched robbery in Toledo in the summer of 2019.

Wright was convicted of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, all with gun specifications.

He is the third person to be convicted in the July 6 killing on the 1300 block of Ironwood Avenue.

Darion Martin and Dominique Roberts were already convicted in the incident. Martin, who was supposed to be the getaway driver, was convicted for aggravated robbery and burglary. Roberts was convicted of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

A fourth suspect, Adrian Eaton, will go to court next month.

Investigators determined that the three shots suffered by Tyler Carr came from Wright’s gun. They also believe Wright accidently shot Roberts in the incident.

His sentencing is scheduled for November 20.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

With rising COVID numbers, what will that mean for high school winter sports?

Updated: 39 minutes ago
With rising COVID numbers, what will that mean for high school winter sports?

News

Toledo police search for missing 78 year old man

Updated: 1 hours ago
Toledo police search for missing 78 year old man

News

City of Toledo moves to shutdown after-hours club after weekend shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Williams
A shooting at an after hours club is sparking the city of Toledo to get involved and try to shut it down again.

News

NW Ohio theater owner launches free small business holiday catalog

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Bassett
It’s not quite Halloween, but local small business owners have their sights set on the holiday shopping season. With an all-new initiative, one owner is hoping to help them recover income lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

It’s a feline full house at the Toledo Humane Society

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
There are cats living in a lot of spaces the shelter staff has never had to use before

News

Ottawa Hills asking for 2.6 mill and 4.9 mill levies on election day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Ottawa Hills is asking for voter support on election day.The district has an operating levy and a bond issue on the ballot.

News

Feline full house at Toledo Humane Society

Updated: 4 hours ago
The increase is due in part to cats being brought in from two recent hoarding cases

News

Ottawa County dealing with recent spike in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The county was listed at Level 3 for the first time since the pandemic began last week.

News

Ottawa County COVID Spike

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ottawa County COVID Cases Spike because of community spread

News

Toledo police search for missing 78-year-old man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexis Means
Toledo police search for missing 78 year old man