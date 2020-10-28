Kroger offering rapid antibody tests for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WTVG) - Kroger pharmacies in Michigan are now providing FDA-authorized rapid antibody tests for COVID-19. The tests will be available at all Kroger pharmacies and clinics by the end of November.

The tests are available for $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes. Tests are conducted by a licensed health professional using a fingerstick blood sample.

“Making rapid antibody testing available across our family of pharmacies will not only provide an affordable and convenient testing solution for individuals who want to understand if they have previously been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 but also help clinicians understand the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and potential public health strategies for fighting the disease,” said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

Individuals who believe they have been infected with COVID-19 and are not experiencing symptoms are eligible for the test.

Kroger is the first retailer to offer this testing solution to its customers.

