Lucas County early voting experience for individuals with disabilities

Lines have been seen wrapped around the Lucas County Early Voting Center with just under a week to go before election day. Among those waiting in line are individuals with disabilities, with some experiencing challenges casting their ballots.
By Jack Bassett
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Susan Mariarz is one of dozens waiting in line to cast her ballot outside of Lucas County’s Early Voting Center. Mariarz is disabled.

“There’s basically no special privileges for anyone with a handicap," said Mariarz. "The accommodations are there so that we don’t have to have special privileges so we can be quote and quote-like anyone because we are.”

Lucas County Board of Elections representatives says they’re following protocol laid out by the Americans with Disabilities Act. But some with disabilities say, their path to the voting booth still has challenges.

“The only issue that I had was that the front door," said voter Diane Taylor. "The button didn’t work when I pushed it on the automatic door, but somebody else opened the door for me.”

“We of course first do not assume anyone has any disabilities and we do not try and interfere with the independence of any voters," said Lucas County Board of Elections Deputy Director Tim Monaco.

Monaco says Lucas County is doing its part to make voting accessible to all, while not providing special treatment to any voter.

The Lucas County Early Voting Center requires all individuals to wait in line to ensure a fair balanced wait time for all voters. Individuals unable to wait in line can have placeholders hold their spot in line while waiting inside the voting center.
“Everybody has to wait. There’s no fast pass here like at cedar point, you don’t get to go to the front of the line," said Monaco. “We treat everybody the same when it comes to the time frame.”

The Board of Elections is offering placeholders for individuals who are unable to stand in line. Voters can have guests hold their spot, before trading places with the original voter, once at the front of the line. Voters unable to wait in line can also have placeholders hold their spot in line, and have a Democratic and Republican voting official will bring a ballot to the voter’s car once their placeholder reaches the front of the voting center. Voting officials will wait for the vote to finish their ballot from inside their vehicle before then transporting it back into the building.

The initiative hopes to increase voter turnout for individuals with disabilities.

“It’s important for us to participate, " said Diane Taylor. “I always feel good when I vote.”

