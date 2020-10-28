Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stealing political signs is a crime and a local man is sharing video of a thief who swiped his signs in broad daylight.

“I was doing it to be silly but now it’s a little scary because to me you’re trespassing into my yard,” said Rayshawn McDonald.

Rayshawn McDonald is fed up with people stealing campaign signs out of his yard. He’s put up no trespassing signs in hopes of keeping people off his property.

“We put the cameras up after the third time the signs were being taken. I want to see to who it was and the first time I know it with some kids in the neighborhood. Kids will be kids but yesterday it was a grown man. He stopped at the pharmacy parked on the side there jumped out and came over here,” said McDonald.

McDonald shared home video with me of the man stealing his signs. He says his wife is filing a police report. He says most of thefts have happened in the early morning hours. The Toledo resident showed me video where he surprised a couple of thieves.

“I let dog out. They didn’t even know. The dog chased the teenagers out of the yard. They had taken like 40 signs down. The dog started chasing them they dropped the signs,” said McDonald.

He acknowledges we live in politically charged times and feels people should respect opposing political views.

“It should have to be this way to where we are hating one another for ones views and who they want to vote for that’s their choice,” said McDonald.

Stealing a political sign is a misdemeanor. You could face up to 180 days in jail and a $1000.00 fine.

