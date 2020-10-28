Advertisement

Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

Police warn violators could be charged with theft and criminal trespassing for stealing campaign signs out of a yard.
By Alexis Means
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Stealing political signs is a crime and a local man is sharing video of a thief who swiped his signs in broad daylight.

“I was doing it to be silly but now it’s a little scary because to me you’re trespassing into my yard,” said Rayshawn McDonald.

Rayshawn McDonald is fed up with people stealing campaign signs out of his yard. He’s put up no trespassing signs in hopes of keeping people off his property.

“We put the cameras up after the third time the signs were being taken. I want to see to who it was and the first time I know it with some kids in the neighborhood. Kids will be kids but yesterday it was a grown man. He stopped at the pharmacy parked on the side there jumped out and came over here,” said McDonald.

McDonald shared home video with me of the man stealing his signs. He says his wife is filing a police report. He says most of thefts have happened in the early morning hours. The Toledo resident showed me video where he surprised a couple of thieves.

“I let dog out. They didn’t even know. The dog chased the teenagers out of the yard. They had taken like 40 signs down. The dog started chasing them they dropped the signs,” said McDonald.

He acknowledges we live in politically charged times and feels people should respect opposing political views.

“It should have to be this way to where we are hating one another for ones views and who they want to vote for that’s their choice,” said McDonald.

Stealing a political sign is a misdemeanor. You could face up to 180 days in jail and a $1000.00 fine.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Victim support organizations see increase in domestic violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lissa Guyton
Last year, The Cocoon provided help to more than 700 survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and sexual assaults. That number is on pace to be higher this year.

News

Rural Ohio hospitals feeling the strain of increased COVID patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Melissa Voetsch
The uptick started on October 8 and hospital administrators say they’ve admitted 12 to 15 new patients each day for the last 20 days.

News

Ohio offers grants to liquor permit holders and small businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Williams
Starting on November 2, 2020, small businesses and those with an on-premises consumption liquor license in Ohio can apply for grant money.

News

Lucas County early voting experience for individuals with disabilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Bassett
Lines have been seen wrapped around the Lucas County Early Voting Center with just under a week to go before election day. Among those waiting in line are individuals with disabilities, with some experiencing challenges casting their ballots.

Latest News

News

Area school districts putting out call for substitutes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kristian Brown
Springfield Local and Sylvania Schools are in desperate need of substitute teachers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

The Cocoon is seeing an increased need for help, but a decrease in some funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
In addition to survivors who are able to stay in their homes, The Cocoon operates an emergency shelter for men, women, children and pets

News

Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

Updated: 2 hours ago
Man caught on camera stealing campaign signs

News

Blanchard Valley Sees Spike In COVID Patients - clipped version

Updated: 2 hours ago
Blanchard Valley sees a spike in cases of COVID. The increase started on October 8th and 12 to 15 patients a day admitted.

News

COVID outbreak connected to Detroit hockey tournament

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is advising anyone affiliated with the Tri-State Spartans 16U hockey team who played in the CCM World Invite Motown AAA Hockey Tournament in Detroit on October 16-18 to be aware they’ve been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

News

Paroled sex offender arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Washington Twp.

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to the Washington Township Police, Ronald lee Friesel, 48, was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition on Oct. 23.