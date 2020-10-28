Metroparks Toledo wins prestigious award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo area residents know just how great Metroparks Toledo is. And now, the park system has a prestigious award to back that up.

Metroparks Toledo won the National Gold Medal Award for excellence in parks and recreation management, the most prestigious honor in the parks and recreation industry.

Metroparks was awarded the Grand Plaque on Tuesday.

Metroparks Colors (wtvg)

“It says a lot about our community that it has supported the top park system in the country,” said Dave Zenk, executive director. “We are shattering negative stereotypes about the ‘Rust Belt’ as people around the country learn about our incomparable quality of life. On behalf of our board, I want to thank our talented team for its dedication to achieving the highest level of professional standards.”

Twenty park and recreation agencies and four military installations across the U.S. and in Germany received this year’s National Gold Medal Award Program Finalist Award.

The other finalists in the large district category for agencies serving populations of more than 400,000 were Dallas Parks and Recreation, East Baton Rouge Recreation & Park Commission and Mesa Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities.

