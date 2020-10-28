Northwest Ohio colleges and universities alter spring break plans due to COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Colleges and universities across Northwest Ohio are making changes to their spring semesters amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Toledo announced in early October that it would be eliminating their normal Spring Break in favor of shorter instructional breaks throughout the semester. University leaders cited a need to reduce the potential for the virus to spread due to Spring Break travel.

Bowling Green State University followed suit shortly after, canceling their Spring Break in favor of “wellness days” at different points in the semester.

The University of Findlay also canceled Spring Break in an effort to discourage large gatherings and travel. The university has also altered their first week of classes, which will now be delivered entirely online to allow students time to travel and prepare to return to campus.

Lourdes University and Owens Community College have not announced any changes to their scheduled Spring Break. Both schools will have a week of no classes in March.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.