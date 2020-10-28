Advertisement

October 28th Weather Forecast

Rain For Some Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After some clouds early today, sunshine will develop with a high in the middle 50s. Clouds return tonight, and rain is possible along and southeast of US 24 on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 40s. The sunshine returns on Friday with a high in the middle 40s. Halloween will bring a morning freeze, but lots of sunshine late in the day with a high in the low to middle 50s. Windy weather is likely on Sunday with a chance of rain. Winds may gust over 40 mph. Calm weather and sunshine are likely on Monday and Tuesday. In fact, the country could have a rare coast to coast day of sunshine on Election Day.

