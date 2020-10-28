Advertisement

Ohio launches online portal for child support payments

The app is available on both Apple and Android devices for free through the app store.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services is launching a new online portal aimed at making it easier for parents to pay child support. The service is provided through a mobile app available for free through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The mobile app will allow users to access their account information and child support cases, make payments using a credit card or learn how to make payments with a checking or savings account, review payment history, review case details, and update personal information. It will also allow those who receive child support payments to receive payment notifications and access information on how to sign up to receive those payments through direct deposit or the Ohio child support debit card program.

Additionally, the app will provide information on contacting the user’s child support worker using secure messaging to protect privacy and information on their local child support agency.

“This new mobile app will give Ohioans we serve quick and easy access to their case information anytime and anywhere,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall in a press release announcing the app.

The ODJFS Office of Child Support reportedly collects and distributes nearly $2 billion annually to more than 1 million Ohio children. The program is administered through agencies in each of the state’s 88 counties which are also charged with locating non-custodial parents, establishing paternity, establishing child and medical support orders, and enforcing those support orders.

