Ohio offers grants to liquor permit holders and small businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - COVID-19 is hitting business hard. Here in Ohio, there are nearly 1 million small businesses. Some of them are struggling due to the pandemic, others have been forced to close. Now, with help from the federal CARES Act, the state of Ohio is offering some help.

Starting on November 2, 2020, small businesses and those with an on-premises consumption liquor license in Ohio can apply for grant money.

The cash is aimed at helping owners bridge the gap and pay for things like wages, utilities, safety improvements, and rent.

"We know that COVID has hit businesses hard, particularly small businesses and we know there is rent assistance out there that is needed, utilities, salaries and wages, how much plexiglass have these businesses had to put in during the past few months? So, all of these expenses are eligible for use of the 10,000 dollars, says Lydia Mihalik, the Director of the Ohio Development Services Agency.

Under the guidelines, those applying for a small business relief grant must have 25 or fewer full-time employees. Businesses are able to apply for up to $10,000 in assistance.

In addition, any bar, restaurant, or club that has a liquor license for on-premise consumption may also apply for the Bar and Restaurant Assistance fund. This fund will provide a $2,500 payment to all of those qualifying businesses.

In total, there are $38.7 million dollars available for qualifying bars and restaurants and $125M available for small businesses that meet the current criteria.

Applications open at 10 A.M. Monday, November 2, 2020. You can apply on the state website. Information is listed now outlining the documents required for applying. The grants are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

