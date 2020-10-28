Paroled sex offender arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old in Washington Twp.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A registered sex offender out on parole has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a ten-year-old, local police reported Wednesday.

According to the Washington Township Police, Ronald lee Friesel, 48, was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on three counts of Gross Sexual Imposition on Oct. 23.

Friesel is accused of abusing the child while staying at a home on Suder Ave. in Washington Township between September 2020 and Oct. 15.

He is currently out on parole after having been convicted of sexual offenses involving children, and served time in prison in 2018.

Friesel is current booked in Lucas County Jail.

He also faces a felony Importuning charge, and Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles.

