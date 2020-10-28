Advertisement

Perrysburg woman charged for dragging police officer from her car

Police were on the scene at the Perrysburg Rite Aid after a woman allegedly dragged a police officer from her car on Monday, Oct. 26.
Police were on the scene at the Perrysburg Rite Aid after a woman allegedly dragged a police officer from her car on Monday, Oct. 26.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg woman is facing charges after she allegedly dragged a police officer from her car while trying to leave the scene of an accident.

Megan Mitro, 35, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and DUI. She was arraigned on the charges Tuesday, and her bond was set at $20,000.

On Monday, Mitro was leaving the scene of an accident at the Rite Aid on Louisiana Ave. when Officer Doug Cunningham’s arm became trapped in her vehicle’s window. Mitro kept driving and dragged Ofc. Cunningham from her car.

Ofc. Cunningham suffered injuries during the incident.

Mitro will have a preliminary hearing on November 5.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Alleged burglar arrested after forcing entry into Milan Twp. house

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
A 15-year-old girl was home at the time and called 911.

News

Clyde man dies in Tuesday night crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on State Route 523.

News

Metroparks Toledo wins prestigious award

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Metroparks Toledo won the National Gold Medal Award for excellence in parks and recreation management.

News

Three people safe after fire breaks out at Toledo home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
Firefighters were called to the Morrison Dr. home just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Latest News

News

Autonomous trucks make delivery stop at Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rachel Schneider
The Locomation trucks were able to deliver four pallets of food to be donated to people in need.

News

Hi-tech trucks

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Can upcoming high school winter sports go on with current COVID numbers rising?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Feldkamp
Area high school athletic directors believe protocols that were established over the course of the summer and fall will carry over into the winter.

News

With rising COVID numbers, what will that mean for high school winter sports?

Updated: 13 hours ago
With rising COVID numbers, what will that mean for high school winter sports?

News

Justin Wright found guilty in the murder of Tyler Carr

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WTVG Staff
His sentencing is scheduled for November 20.

News

Toledo police search for missing 78 year old man

Updated: 14 hours ago
Toledo police search for missing 78 year old man