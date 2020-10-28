Perrysburg woman charged for dragging police officer from her car

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg woman is facing charges after she allegedly dragged a police officer from her car while trying to leave the scene of an accident.

Megan Mitro, 35, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and DUI. She was arraigned on the charges Tuesday, and her bond was set at $20,000.

On Monday, Mitro was leaving the scene of an accident at the Rite Aid on Louisiana Ave. when Officer Doug Cunningham’s arm became trapped in her vehicle’s window. Mitro kept driving and dragged Ofc. Cunningham from her car.

Ofc. Cunningham suffered injuries during the incident.

Mitro will have a preliminary hearing on November 5.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.