Police investigating hit-skip crash in south Toledo

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian was struck and the vehicle fled the scene Tuesday evening in south Toledo.

Toledo Police units responded to the 1900 block of Broadway just before 7 p.m. The victim had been crossing Broadway near Baife when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Broadway. The vehicle fled east on Orchard.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Toledo Police said the injuries do not appear life-threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.

