Police investigating hit-skip crash in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian was struck and the vehicle fled the scene Tuesday evening in south Toledo.

Toledo Police units responded to the 1900 block of Broadway just before 7 p.m. The victim had been crossing Broadway near Baife when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Broadway. The vehicle fled east on Orchard.

The victim was transported to the hospital. Toledo Police said the injuries do not appear life-threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.