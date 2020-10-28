Rural Ohio hospitals feeling the strain of increased COVID patients

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay is seeing a sharp increase in COVID patients.

The uptick started on October 8 and hospital administrators say they’ve admitted 12 to 15 new patients each day for the last 20 days.

Blanchard Valley is uniquely located to help serve patients from many of the rural communities surrounding the Findlay area, including Putnam County, which has the highest COVID rate in the state.

The Lima area is also seeing a huge increase in patients and Blanchard will be helping with its patient overflow.

Blanchard Valley Medical Officer Dr. Bill Kose MD says “Now we’re not just trying to contain this disease. We’re trying to survive. There isn’t anyone that you may come in contact with who could be a COVID Carrier.”

