Tiffany Trump making campaign stop in Holland on Thursday

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The president’s youngest daughter will be making a stop in Northwest Ohio, campaigning for Trump/Pence 2020 on Thursday.

Tiffany Trump will be making a stop to headline a Make America Great Again meetup in support of Donald J. Trump for President. The exact location and time of this event has not been released to the media.

Ahead of her visit to the Buckeye State, Ms. Trump said: “I’m excited to be meeting with some amazing patriots in Lucas County on Thursday to highlight my father’s accomplishments from these past four years. President Trump is the clear choice for Ohio. From cutting taxes for hardworking families to being the last stand against the left’s socialist agenda, my father has fought every day for the people of Ohio and will continue doing so for the next 4 years.”

The president’s children have made several stops in Ohio in the weeks leading up to the November 3 election. Donald Trump Jr. made a stop in Walbridge just this past Monday.

