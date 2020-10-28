Toledo center holds reverse trick-or-treat event for children with behavioral issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kids who struggle with mental health or behavioral problems in school can have a hard time with traditional trick-or-treating, so a local program for kids is putting a twist on the spooky holiday. It’s called Reverse Trick-or-Treating.

Staffers from the RFS Behavioral Health Center in Downtown Toledo spent Monday packing and assembling goody bags for their clients, most of whom go to the center to manage their stress or anger while coming up with ways to have more positive interactions at school and at home. The goodie bags will be distributed by staff at the center Wednesday through Friday of this week.

The Center staff hoped they would be able to hold a big bash for the holiday, but since the pandemic continues to threaten the health of everyone in Ohio, they decided to take a more direct approach.

“As I’m sure we’re all aware, it’s a very tricky year for Halloween and we want to make sure that our clients are still having that morale,” explains Abby Sarabia, Director of Marketing & Community Outreach. “That they’re still feeling, you know, some of the goodness of the year.”

