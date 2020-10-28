Advertisement

Toyota adds 1.5M vehicles to US recall for engine stalling

This is the Toyota logo on a 2019 Toyota 4Runner on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.
This is the Toyota logo on a 2019 Toyota 4Runner on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is adding 1.5 million U.S. vehicles to a recall from early this year to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engines to stall.

The company says the latest recall brings the total to 3.3 million Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles that need to be repaired.

The recall affects more than 40 vehicles dating to 2013 covering much of the Toyota and Lexus model lineup.

Toyota said Wednesday the fuel pumps can suddenly stop operating, and that can cause the vehicles to stall. Drivers may not be able to restart them.

A message was left seeking comment from Toyota about whether there have been any crashes or injuries.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the pumps at no cost to customers.

For more information on recalls, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

Updated: moments ago
|
By CNN staff
The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

News

Police investigating hit-skip crash in south Toledo

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The victim had been crossing Broadway near Baife when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Broadway.

News

Drug Take Back Day brings in nearly 470 pounds of drugs in Lucas County

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The drugs will be destroyed.

News

Toledo center holds reverse trick-or-treat event for children with behavioral issues

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The event helps kids who struggle with mental health or behavioral problems to have their own version of the holiday.

Latest News

News

Reverse trick or treating for local kids

Updated: 24 minutes ago
RFS Behavioral Health in Toledo will be distributing goody bags to their clients who might struggle with traditional trick-or-treating.

National

Stocks fall, sending S&P 500 down 2.5%, Dow down 700

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE
Stocks of companies that most need the coronavirus to abate for their businesses to get back to normal were slumping to some of the sharpest losses.

National

Calmer California winds help firefighters beat back 2 blazes

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities lifted some evacuation orders Tuesday as winds began subsiding and containment was increased for the massive wildfires in brushy hills above cities in Orange County.

National

Tenn. Highway Patrol speaks about fatal school bus crash

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
A 7-year-old and the bus driver were killed in a crash involving a school bus and utility vehicle in eastern Tennessee.

Your Vote

Tiffany Trump making campaign stop in Holland on Thursday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The exact location and time of this event has not been released to the media.

News

Ohio launches online portal for child support payments

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Ennis
The app is available on both Apple and Android devices for free through the app store.