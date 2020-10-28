Victim support organizations see increase in domestic violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a place that works with hundreds of victims of domestic and sexual violence every year. Like many organizations, The Cocoon, has seen an increase in the number of people who need help this year. At the same time, some of its funding is taking a hit.

Last year, The Cocoon provided help to more than 700 survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and sexual assaults. That number is on pace to be higher this year.

Most of the help provided to survivors is done while they are still in their own homes, but there is an emergency shelter that is open around-the-clock. Men, women, children and animals are all able to stay at the 24-bed shelter. It is the only shelter in Wood County.

The staff says the pandemic sharply increased the number of cases they are handling because many people lost their support systems. There’s also a disturbing trend. The level of violence is increasing.

Arielle Patty is the Shelter Manager. “It’s not that we weren’t getting these cases before, but maybe the violence wasn’t as frequent as it is now, as severe or escalating so quickly,” says Patty.

At the same time, the shelter is facing a big budget gap. Kathy Mull is the Executive Director.

“We recently learned that the amount of money we get through the Crime Victims Fund from the federal government is being cut by 39%, so moving into next year we are going to have to figure out how to make up that 39% deficit. We will not cut services, but we are going to have to work hard to make up that difference,” says Mull.

The Cocoon is receiving some emergency funding from the state, but Mull says it only covers a small part of the federal money being lost.

If you’re a victim of domestic or sexual violence, you can reach out to The Cocoon .24/7. You don’t have to live in Wood County.

If need help or want to make a donation of time, money or supplies, you can call (419) 373-1730 or log on to www.thecocoon.org.

