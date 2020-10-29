Advertisement

Adrian Police body is that of man missing since Oct. 16

Adrian Mich. police cruiser
Adrian Mich. police cruiser(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Adrian Police confirmed Thursday a body found in the 1600 block of W. Maumee St. is that of a man who had been missing since October 16.

Police found the body on Thursday and confirmed it’s William Shayne Phillips. They have not determined the cause of death, according to a press release.

Phillips had last been seen by his wife in the early morning hours of Oct. 16 at the Carleton Lodge. He left on foot towards W. US 223.

He was reported missing to police on Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Greg Lanford at 517-264-4808.

