Bedford HS moves to full-virtual learning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - Classes at Bedford High School are shifting to full-virtual learning for the remainder of this week after a non-instructional staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter sent to parents and guardians, the district said the move comes due to the number of staff members who are potentially affected in this situation. The letter said the individual has not had any contact with district students.
The Monroe County Health Department and Bedford Public Schools nursing staff have begun contact tracing and hope to have the process finished within 24 hours. They’ve already identified several BHS ancillary staff members who need to quarantine.
Once the contact tracing is complete, the district will determine if a full two-week transition to virtual learning is warranted. The decision will be shared, most likely Friday evening or Saturday morning.
Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to the half million-mark.