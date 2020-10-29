Advertisement

Bedford HS moves to full-virtual learning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Online education.
Online education.(WLUC/Canva)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WTVG) - Classes at Bedford High School are shifting to full-virtual learning for the remainder of this week after a non-instructional staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, the district said the move comes due to the number of staff members who are potentially affected in this situation. The letter said the individual has not had any contact with district students.

The Monroe County Health Department and Bedford Public Schools nursing staff have begun contact tracing and hope to have the process finished within 24 hours. They’ve already identified several BHS ancillary staff members who need to quarantine.

Once the contact tracing is complete, the district will determine if a full two-week transition to virtual learning is warranted. The decision will be shared, most likely Friday evening or Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Merkel warns of ‘difficult winter’ as virus surges in Europe

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Germany’s disease control agency said local health authorities reported 16,774 new positive tests for COVID-19 in the past day, pushing the country’s total since the start of the outbreak close to the half million-mark.

Coronavirus

Czech hospitals overwhelmed by new COVID cases

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Understaffed and overwhelmed, some Czech hospitals will soon turn patients away.

National

Kroger pharmacies to offer $25 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The FDA-authorized tests will be available at all Kroger locations by the end of November.

National

Europe and US facing new round of shutdowns amid virus surge

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By FRANK JORDANS and JOHN O’CONNOR
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kroger offering rapid antibody tests for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Schneider
The tests cost $25 and typically provide results within 15 minutes.

National

CVS expands COVID-19 testing services

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The pharmacy chain wants to add rapid-result testing at nearly 1,000 locations by the end of the year.

Coronavirus

What goes into making a vaccine?

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one.

Coronavirus

How a vaccine is made

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
Right now, there's no FDA-approved vaccine for COVID-19, but researchers are racing to create one. So, what goes into making a vaccine?

Coronavirus

Virus pushes twin cities El Paso and Juarez to the brink

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The average number of new cases per day in the U.S. has soared more than 40% over the past two weeks, from around 49,000 to about 70,000.

National

New COVID cases hit highest levels yet

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT
|
COVID-19 is surging across the country, breaking pandemic records.