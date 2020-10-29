New online scams target younger demographic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A lot of times when we talk about scams, the targets are seniors. However, the Better Business Bureau says it’s seen a surge in scams since the pandemic started, and in this case, the victims are much younger -- people between 35 and 44.

Social media is where people are most likely to find links to fake websites that will swindle consumers out of their money.

In 2020, 64% of all scams involve online purchasing, 80% of those victims report losing money, and a great sales price is the top reason victims made the phony purchases.

“These websites that just come out of nowhere and it’s a company you don’t know, but they have a great price on a great item that you can’t find anywhere else, stop. Stop, don’t immediately order from them," says BBB serving Northwestern Ohio and Southeastern Michigan President Dick Eppstein.

He says you should research any website before making a purchase.

